Entertainment

Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch

Hania Aamir stunned her fans with new transition video on Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024


Hania Aamir’s latest transformation video has seized the spotlight.

Hania, who is known for her flawless style and fashion sense has yet again captured the hearts of her 14million fans with Eid first day look video.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Na Maloom Afraad 2 actress posted a breath-taking makeup transition video.

With Radioactive by Imran Khan playing in the background, the actress walks around her house while doing her makeup.

The dimple queen wore a simple yet elegant saree with a beautiful white blouse as she transited from her casual clothing.

With soft pink makeup, the actress tied her hair in a sleek bun and wore lovely matching earrings.

Soon after the video was posted, the fans started filling the comment section with their love.

A fan wrote, “Someone woke up and chose to slay.” While another one commented, “You look absolutely stunning in saree.”

Earlier today, on June 17, the Parde Mein Rehne Do star shared photos and video of adorning and caressing her sacrificial goat.

Hania Aamir will soon return to the TV screens with her upcoming drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside the Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa. 

Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch

Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch
Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute

Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute
Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match

Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’

Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’

Entertainment News

Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Jessica Biel dubs Justin Timberlake as 'rock' in Father's Day post
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Jada Pinkett Smith gives hearty shout-out to Will Smith on Father’s Day
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Ariana DeBose voices her support for Broadway in moving speech at Tony Awards
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to husband Travis Barker on Father’s Day
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Sajal Aly twirls in flary black frock on first day of Eid
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Matthew McConaughey receives ‘best father’ honour from wife Camila Alves
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Swara Bhaskar ‘struggling emotionally’ for not getting work anymore
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on 'Harry Potter' Reboot Series
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Paris Hilton pens sweet note for husband Carter Reum on Father's Day
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations