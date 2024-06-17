Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch

Hania Aamir’s latest transformation video has seized the spotlight.
Hania, who is known for her flawless style and fashion sense has yet again captured the hearts of her 14million fans with Eid first day look video.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Na Maloom Afraad 2 actress posted a breath-taking makeup transition video.
With Radioactive by Imran Khan playing in the background, the actress walks around her house while doing her makeup.
The dimple queen wore a simple yet elegant saree with a beautiful white blouse as she transited from her casual clothing.
With soft pink makeup, the actress tied her hair in a sleek bun and wore lovely matching earrings.
Soon after the video was posted, the fans started filling the comment section with their love.
A fan wrote, “Someone woke up and chose to slay.” While another one commented, “You look absolutely stunning in saree.”
Earlier today, on June 17, the Parde Mein Rehne Do star shared photos and video of adorning and caressing her sacrificial goat.
Hania Aamir will soon return to the TV screens with her upcoming drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside the Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa.