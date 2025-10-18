Keith Urban stunned after unexpectedly spotting Nicole at his concert

Keith Urban found an awkward link to estranged wife Nicole Kidman amid divorce.
During his High and Alive World Tour’s Nashville stop at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 17, the 57-year-old country singer had an unexpected encounter that left him stunned.
Amid his performance, the Let It Roll singer took some time out for fan interaction, during which he spotted a girl in crowd, who shocked him with her surprising connection to his wife Nicole Kidman.
In a video shared on Instagram, Urban was filmed asking the girl, “What’s your name?” to which she uttered a reply that the microphone did not pick up.
The singer appeared puzzled as he questioned, “What? I’m not going to like your name? What?”
Upon being question, the girl cleared his confusion by revealing her name, saying, “It’s Nicole.”
After being stunned for a moment, Urban instantly showed his playful sense of humor, bringing the microphone back to his face before dramatically falling onto the stage and lying there briefly as the crowd cheered.
The clip also showed the Somebody Like You singer raising an arm to the sky playfully before standing up again.
For those unfamiliar, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman called it quit on their 19 years of marriage last month, after sources close to the estranged couple revealed that they have been living separately since summer.
On September 30, the Big Little Lies actress confirmed the split rumors by filing for divorce.