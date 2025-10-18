Entertainment

Daytime Emmys winners 2025: Check out complete list of top scorers

Daytime Emmys 2025 was hosted by popular anchor Mario Lopez

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
The highly-anticipated 52nd annual awards, Daytime Emmys 2025, occurred at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and was hosted by popular anchor Mario Lopez.

On October 17, 2025, the highly popular stars and daytime hosts gathered together to honor their work.

Daytime Emmy winners 2025

Check out the list of daytime emmy winners 2025 who became everyone’s favourite and scored top positions in their respective categories.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series:

General Hospital

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series:

Live With Kelly and Mark

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host:

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Outstanding Entertainment News Series:

Entertainment Tonight

Outstanding Culinary Series:

Delicious Miss Brown

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama (Actress):

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama (Actor):

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives

Supporting role of Actress:

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Supporting role of Actor:

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital

Guest Performance:

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital

Outstanding Daytime Personality:

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith and Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight

Writing Team for a Daytime Drama:

General Hospital

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama:

General Hospital

The star-studded awards show highlighted General Hospital’s strong popularity, as the infamous opera soap received multiple top awards in different categories. 

