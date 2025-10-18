Daytime Emmys winners 2025: Check out complete list of top scorers

The highly-anticipated 52nd annual awards, Daytime Emmys 2025, occurred at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and was hosted by popular anchor Mario Lopez.
On October 17, 2025, the highly popular stars and daytime hosts gathered together to honor their work.
Daytime Emmy winners 2025
Check out the list of daytime emmy winners 2025 who became everyone’s favourite and scored top positions in their respective categories.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series:
General Hospital
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series:
Live With Kelly and Mark
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host:
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Outstanding Entertainment News Series:
Entertainment Tonight
Outstanding Culinary Series:
Delicious Miss Brown
Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama (Actress):
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama (Actor):
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives
Supporting role of Actress:
Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Supporting role of Actor:
Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital
Guest Performance:
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital
Outstanding Daytime Personality:
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith and Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight
Writing Team for a Daytime Drama:
General Hospital
Directing Team for a Daytime Drama:
General Hospital
The star-studded awards show highlighted General Hospital’s strong popularity, as the infamous opera soap received multiple top awards in different categories.