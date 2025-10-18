Selena Gomez issues rare statement after Hailey Bieber’s brutal dig

Selena Gomez is a girls’ girl and her latest move proves it!
In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine's Innovators issue, Hailey Bieber took a brutal dig at her husband, Justin Bieber’s, ex-girlfriend Gomez, amid their rumored rift.
During the interview, the Vogue model was asked whether she feels competitive now that her beauty brand, Rhode, has joined Sephora’s shelves alongside Gomez’s Rare Beauty products.
While she did not mention the Only Murders in the Building actress directly, Hailey took an apparent swipe at her, saying, “I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”
She added, “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that.”
Even though Hailey Bieber’s dig was apparent, Selena Gomez appeared unbothered and, instead, showed support for her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife in a rare statement.
In a now-deleted Instagram story shared on her official account, the Sunset Blvd singer wrote, “Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me.”
“There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop,” she added.
For those unfamiliar, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off between 2011 and 2018, after which the Sorry singer married Hailey Bieber in September of that same year.