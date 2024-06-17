Entertainment

Lady Gaga asks family to get ready for her wedding with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are planning a ‘sunset summer wedding’ in Malibu

  by Web Desk
  June 17, 2024
Days after Lady Gaga confirmed that she is not pregnant with Michael Polansky’s baby, an insider has spilled major beans regarding the singer’s dream wedding.

As reported by Life&Style, an inside source has exclusively revealed that Gaga is gearing to take her 4-year long relationship with Polansky to the next level.

“She’s told friends and family to get ready for a wedding,” revealed the source, adding that the Grammy-winner wants “a summer ceremony at her home in Malibu.”

According to the insider, this decision from Gaga comes shortly after she attended the wedding of her sister Natali Germanotta’s with Michael in Maine earlier this month.

“She left feeling super inspired,” claimed the source, adding, “So she and Michael could do a spur-of-the-moment thing. Gaga is very unpredictable. But she’s always dreamed of having a sunset wedding.”

The insider further suggested that the Poker Face singer’s $22.5 million house, with Santa Monica Mountains on one side and the beach on the other, “is perfect for that.”

Gaga, who is gearing for the release of her highly anticipated film The Joker: Folie à Deux and her philanthropist boyfriend “are polar opposites in many ways, but their chemistry and connection are undeniable.”

“They belong together and can’t wait to start building a family,” added the insider of the couple.

Earlier this month Lady Gaga quashed rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky. 

