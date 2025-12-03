Miley Cyrus’ engagement ring from Maxx Morando's price tag revealed

Miley Cyrus’ sparkling new engagement ring from fiancé Maxx Morando is turning heads as the stunning cushion-cut diamond could be worth as much as $450,000.
On December 1, the Flowers singer debuted a new sparkler at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles with Maxx Morando.
A day later, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is engaged.
The striking gold ring matched effortlessly with her black strapless Gucci gown, spotted as she gently set her hand on the 27-year-old musician’s chest.
According to Francesca Simons of Francesca Simons Consulting, a rep for jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, Aiche made the "bespoke" ring.
The sparkler includes a cushion-cut centerpiece set atop a substantial 14-karat yellow gold band.
Blue Nile's VP of merchandising, Daniela Tarantino, estimates that the ring could be worth up to $450,000.
“This engagement ring is a chunky gold east-west bezel set ring - a modern and chic trend we are seeing in the bridal industry," Tarantino said in a press email.
It added, "We believe the ring is roughly a 4-5 carat modified cushion that costs around $300,000 to $450,000.”
Reyne Hirsch, who serves as a brand ambassador for Worthy and previously appraised for Antiques Roadshow, believes the piece could be worth $150,000 to $250,000.
“The ring is a stunning with a very modern and minimalist look to it," Hirsch said.
He added, "It’s a 4-5 carat, bezel-set, cushion-cut diamond that is set east-to-west. Depending on the color and clarity of the stone, I would suggest a retail value of $150,000-$250,000.”
To note, Cyrus and Morando seemingly confirmed their romance in April 2022 after being spotted kissing in West Hollywood.