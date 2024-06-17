15 million people watched England’s opener in UEFA Euro 2024

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
England kicked off its UEFA Euro 2024 journey on Sunday, June 16, with a win against Serbia.

According to BBC, it was one of the most-watched football matches, with an average audience of 10.5 million from 60% share of all those watching TV.

Moreover, it was watched on BBC One with an audience of 15 million people, which is more than half of the national television viewers in the evening. It was streamed 3.5 million times on BBC iPlyer.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said, “The nations came together in huge numbers to follow BBC Sport’s coverage of the first weekend of the men’s Euros.’

He further added, “Whether it was the tension of England’s opening win, the fallout of Scotland’s tough start, the exciting performances from Germany and Spain or the heartwarming story of seeing Christian Eriksen score three years on from his collapse on the pitch, it’s great that we can showcase the best sporting storytelling across BBC TV, iPlayer, Radio and Online.”

Additionally, England's next match is scheduled against Denmark on Tuesday, June 20. 

