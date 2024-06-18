Meghan Markle made ‘ridiculous’ blunder right before Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle had made a “ridiculous” mistakes just hours before the King’s Birthday Parade commenced in London.
Sparking controversy with a “very, very odd move,” she had launched two new products from her freshly launched brand, American Riviera Orchard.
Prince Harry’s polo friend, Nacho Figueras, shared a photograph of a luxury raspberry jam along with some dog biscuits on his Instagram profile to give the couple’s business a shout out.
But the timing for this has been called “pretty silly” by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, who questioned why Meghan Markle’s PR team didn’t warn against it.
This is because, at the time, both the media and people were busy keeping up with what was happening at Trooping the Colour.
Since Kate Middleton was also making her first public appearance after months, the event got even coverage than it usually does on Saturday, June 15.
It could be predicted beforehand that the Duchess of Sussex introducing brand new items would majorly go unnoticed by the public, and that’s exactly what happened.
Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun, “Megan Markle, Prince Harry know every single thing they do is monitored, but to do something during Trooping the Colour... It’s pretty silly!”