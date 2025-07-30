Home / Royal

Princess Anne adds Royal charms to Edinburgh Military Tattoo rehearsal

The Princess Royal attended a rehearsal for the Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks


Princess Anne is turning heads in Edinburgh!

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the Princess Royal stepped out to attend a rehearsal for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks in the Scottish capital.

For the appearance, the 74-year-old royal slipped into the Tattoo's official tartan which she paired with stylish sunglasses.

Princess Anne met with performers taking part in this year’s Tattoo, including members of a Ukrainian naval band, who will be playing for the first time since the full-scale war began.

In addition to this, she also witnessed international teams rehearse their displays of military drill, music, and dance ahead of the show, which is set to begin at Edinburgh Castle later this week.

Besides UK’s armed forces band, this year’s show will also feature performers from the United States, Poland, and Switzerland.

The theme for this year show, which is the 75th instalment of the Tattoo, will be "the heroes who made us" with each night of the show's run celebrating a significant figure.

Alan Lane has stepped in as the Tattoo's creative director this year for the very first time.

"The team here are fantastic, they've been making shows for decades, so I'm very confident they're a great team and they'll do a great job,” he told PA news agency.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo event is held every August as part of the Edinburgh Festivals.



