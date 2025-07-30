Home / Royal

Kate Middleton's new video sparks excitement amid Greece holiday rumours

Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's heartfelt video amid Royal break

Kate Middleton surprised her fans mid holiday with a delightful video from a major Royal engagement.

Amid reports of Kate and William spending a quality time with their three kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte on an exotic island in Greece Kensington Palace released a heartfelt video of the future Queen.

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video of Catherine from her visit to V&A East Storehouse in June.

In the video, Kate was a vision in a navy three piece suit while curating a special art piece.

The delightful reel was accompanied by a caption which read, "The collection celebrates past makers and creators, and shows how historic objects can influence fashion, design, film, art and creativity today."

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace reshared a post of the same outing on the story featuring photos of unique art work by young artists.

The post soon garnered thousands of hearts and hundreds of comments from fans admiring Kate's creative instinct.

