King Charles dons traditional attire for key royal engagement in Scotland

King Charles III has recently made a traditional appearance for a meaningful royal engagement during his short trip to Scotland.
His Majesty stepped out in Scottish attire to attend a reception at Scrabster Harbour, after touching down in the country.
For the esteemed event, Charles opted for a kilt and a small traditional dagger, which is also known as a skene-dhu.
To elevate his look, the 76-year-old monarch wore the skene-dhu in a perfect Scottish way as he tucked a skene-dhu into his large red socks, while leaving the upper part of the handle visible on his leg.
For those unaware, a skene-dhu is a ceremonial item traditionally worn by UK citizens.
The name of the traditional dress is derived from Scottish Gaelic, meaning "black" or "hidden."
It is important to note that Prince William and Prince Harry's father touched down in Scotland on Monday, July 28, to end his summer vacation.
During the second day of his visit, he made an appearance at a ceremony at Scrabster Harbour, where he commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Pacific Nuclear Transport Limited (PNTL) and the 20th Anniversary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.
He also met the crew of the Pacific Heron on his arrival at Scrabster's Jubilee Pier.
King Charles’ meaningful outing comes shortly after he was spotted at church on the Sandringham estate last week.