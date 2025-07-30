Carole Middleton enjoys vacation with William & Kate at Greece Island?

Carole Middleton has reportedly joined Prince William and Princess Kate on a quiet family holiday, with locals buzzing over a possible royal sighting in the area.
The news claims by the locals in Kefalonia disclosed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, arrived on the island earlier this month.
According to the sources, William’s in-laws, Carole and Michael Middleton also joined the Waleses.
They’re said to have boarded a luxury superyacht before cruising the postcard-perfect waters around the island.
“Oh yes, sure, I got a picture of their boat,” a taxi driver told the Mail.
On July 19, the reports started to surface in the Greek media that the Prince and Princess were enjoying a holiday in the Ionian Islands.
As per a waiter at a taverna in Agia Efimia, the royals were brought to the harbour by tender boat, met by approximately 12 black people carriers.
The waiter said, “There were about 12 black people carriers waiting for them.”
Upon asking about whether he saw William, Kate, and the children, the waiter replied, “No, but my cousin Vangelis did, I’m sure of it.”
Vangelis acknowledged, “I saw their executive cars speeding through the village, but I’m sorry – I cannot truly say that I eyeballed them.”
Yet, a gondolier refuted the claims as false, telling that “It’s fake news.
The gondolier said, "The Arab royals and their children came and we closed the cave off for half an hour so they could have a private tour. But there was definitely no William and Kate.”
At local restaurants, owners said the royals sampled local delicacies, though two expressed surprise, but added they’d gladly welcome them.
Notably, on Sunday, William and Charlotte traveled to Switzerland to support the Lionesses as they won the Euros final.
It is now believed the Waleses have returned to Britain.