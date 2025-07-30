King Charles 'advised' to reconcile with Harry, Meghan amid royal drama

King Charles advised to reconcile with Harry, Meghan amid royal drama
King Charles 'advised' to reconcile with Harry, Meghan amid royal drama 

King Charles III has been advised to mend his broken relationship with his estranged son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.  

Renowned American journalist Eleanor Mills warned in her exclusive piece for The Telegraph that His Majesty must forgive his youngest son to avoid backlash.

"This is a time for the Royal Family to pull together; to let bygones be bygones. Come on, Charles, show some true statesmanship," she noted.

Mills additionally said, "Befitting your role as the head of the Church of England, and forgive Harry and Meghan before it is too late."

She also discussed how the fans might react to the ongoing royal tensions, as Prince Harry has been struggling to seek forgiveness from his upset father.

"That is the yardstick by which you will be judged. We may not all be kings, but we all know what family is about," the media person predicted.

It is important to mention that this update comes a few weeks after Prince Harry and King Charles’ respective representatives met in London, four years after the Duke stepped down from his senior royal title in 2020.

In the meeting, they reportedly spoke about the possible reunion of the royal father-son duo years after their feud.  

Read more :

Royal

Princess Isabella channels Queen Mary in chic ensemble

Princess Isabella channels Queen Mary in chic ensemble
The young royal made a stylish appearance along with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Prince Vincent

Prince Hussein proudly inaugurates Jordan’s first Digital Health Center

Prince Hussein proudly inaugurates Jordan’s first Digital Health Center
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein releases delightful statement as he marks a milestone in modernizing healthcare services

Royal Family 'braced' for Meghan Markle's boldest move after Harry's new step

Royal Family 'braced' for Meghan Markle's boldest move after Harry's new step
Meghan Markle to make strategical move after Prince Harry's reportedly extend the the invitation to Royal Family

King Charles welcomes victorious Lionesses in royal style after Euro 2025 win

King Charles welcomes victorious Lionesses in royal style after Euro 2025 win
Buckingham Palace releases joy-filled video of Lionesses’ grand royal welcome in London, United Kingdom

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena seen publicly for first time at special event

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena seen publicly for first time at special event
The Princess of York and her family represented the Royal Family at the parade celebrating England's victory

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s big decision works in Andrew’s favor

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s big decision works in Andrew’s favor
The Prince and Princess of Wales's unexpected move gives Prince Andrew big relief amid King Charles feud

Meghan Markle’s worst fear revealed amid Harry’s peace talks with Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s worst fear revealed amid Harry’s peace talks with Royal Family
The Duchess of Sussex is ‘terrified’ over a ‘make or break’ situation amid Prince Harry major attempt to reconcile with King Charles

Princess Diana’s brother shares unseen photo of late Princess at Sandringham

Princess Diana’s brother shares unseen photo of late Princess at Sandringham
Charles Earl Spencer shares profound memory of late Princess Diana from Sandrigham with never-before-seen photo