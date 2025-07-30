King Charles 'advised' to reconcile with Harry, Meghan amid royal drama 

King Charles III has been advised to mend his broken relationship with his estranged son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
Renowned American journalist Eleanor Mills warned in her exclusive piece for The Telegraph that His Majesty must forgive his youngest son to avoid backlash.
"This is a time for the Royal Family to pull together; to let bygones be bygones. Come on, Charles, show some true statesmanship," she noted.
Mills additionally said, "Befitting your role as the head of the Church of England, and forgive Harry and Meghan before it is too late."
She also discussed how the fans might react to the ongoing royal tensions, as Prince Harry has been struggling to seek forgiveness from his upset father.
"That is the yardstick by which you will be judged. We may not all be kings, but we all know what family is about," the media person predicted.
It is important to mention that this update comes a few weeks after Prince Harry and King Charles’ respective representatives met in London, four years after the Duke stepped down from his senior royal title in 2020.
In the meeting, they reportedly spoke about the possible reunion of the royal father-son duo years after their feud.