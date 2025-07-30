Princess Charlotte snubbed from royal record after foreign trip with William

Princess Charlotte was noticeably absent from an official royal record during a recent overseas trip with her father, Prince William.
On Sunday, the Prince of Wales and his daughter Princess Charlotte travelled to Switzerland as they cheered on the Lionesses in their Euros triumph over Spain.
The 10-year-old royal made history by attending her first international football game and releasing a joint statement with the Prince of Wales.
But fans were quick to point out that she was left out of the official royal record.
The court circular is the Royal Family’s official record of their various engagements which is usually updated soon after each appearance.
The entry for the Euro’s appearance read: “The Prince of Wales, Patron, the Football Association, having been received at EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg by His Majesty's Consul-General for the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein (Mr. Richard Shackleton), this evening attended the Union of European Football Associations Women's Euro Final between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland.”
Notably, Princess Charlotte’s name was missing from the notice, however, she made an appearance at the game.
The circular only records duties of working royals, so the Wales children are typically excluded as Charlotte and Prince George were also left out of the July 13 Wimbledon entry.