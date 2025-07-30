Palace shares crucial report months after King Charles broke major tradition


Royal Family has released a key report after King Charles broke 100 decades old tradition this year.

On Tuesday, July 29, Royal Collection Trust issued a report which highlighted events hosted at Windsor Castle.

The British monarch hosted an open Iftar this year, marking a historic first in the castle's 1,000-year history.

Royal Collection Trust director Tim Knox praised Charles for giving “permission” to hold such events at Castle.

He stated in the report, “Such momentous events, alongside initiatives including the £1 ticket offer at The King’s Galleries, and its trial scheme at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, go some way to achieving our aim of finding welcoming and inclusive ways for everyone to enjoy the collection.

“Our ambitions continue to grow with ongoing audience development and learning and community projects helping us to understand more about the audiences who don’t currently visit our sites and how we can encourage them to do so,” the director added.

The open Iftar, which was held in March, was organized with the Ramadan Tent Project and brought 350 guests to St George’s Hall.

This latest report from the Royal Collection Trust came after Buckingham Palace celebrated Lionesses win in Euro 2025.

