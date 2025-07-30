Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle give new tension to Prince Harry, King Charles

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle give new tension to Prince Harry, King Charles
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle give new tension to Prince Harry, King Charles

Warring sisters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made stance clear on Prince Harry, King Charles's ongoing peace efforts.

Earlier this month, reps from both the king and the Duke of Sussex held a private meeting in London to initiate reconciliations talks between the estrange father and son.

The "peace summit" which was dubbed as the "first big step" in mending years long rift between the Sussexes and Royal Family is reportedly failed to bring Princess Kate and Meghan on the same page.

An inside source has lift the curtain on How the former Suits actress and the future Queen are taking the initiative from Harry and Charles, who have not been on healthy terms since 2020.

"If Harry and Charles reconcile, then Kate and Meghan will need to do the same. There’s no point in trying to heal the family drama if they’re not willing to cooperate," an insider told Heat magazine.

They continued, "But it’s already causing a big headache, as neither Kate nor Meghan seem interested in that outcome. Kate feels very strongly about staying out of it all."

"As far as she is concerned, she’s been through enough, while Meghan’s checked out of the royal drama and doesn’t see the point in moving backwards," the source added.

For the unaware, the relationship between the 40-year-old duke and the rest of the family ruined when the couple stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the US in 2020.

They further deepened their rift with King Charles and other members of the firm with their controversial revelations about them on multiple occasions.

Read more :

Royal

Royal Family 'braced' for Meghan Markle's boldest move after Harry's new step

Royal Family 'braced' for Meghan Markle's boldest move after Harry's new step
Meghan Markle to make strategical move after Prince Harry's reportedly extend the the invitation to Royal Family

King Charles welcomes victorious Lionesses in royal style after Euro 2025 win

King Charles welcomes victorious Lionesses in royal style after Euro 2025 win
Buckingham Palace releases joy-filled video of Lionesses’ grand royal welcome in London, United Kingdom

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena seen publicly for first time at special event

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena seen publicly for first time at special event
The Princess of York and her family represented the Royal Family at the parade celebrating England's victory

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s big decision works in Andrew’s favor

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s big decision works in Andrew’s favor
The Prince and Princess of Wales's unexpected move gives Prince Andrew big relief amid King Charles feud

Meghan Markle’s worst fear revealed amid Harry’s peace talks with Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s worst fear revealed amid Harry’s peace talks with Royal Family
The Duchess of Sussex is ‘terrified’ over a ‘make or break’ situation amid Prince Harry major attempt to reconcile with King Charles

Princess Diana’s brother shares unseen photo of late Princess at Sandringham

Princess Diana’s brother shares unseen photo of late Princess at Sandringham
Charles Earl Spencer shares profound memory of late Princess Diana from Sandrigham with never-before-seen photo

Queen Mary's new appearance raises concerns after returning to royal duties

Queen Mary's new appearance raises concerns after returning to royal duties
The Danish Queen arrived at Grasten castle alongside King Frederik and her two children earlier this week

Duchess Sophie missed Princess Diana's funeral for surprising reason

Duchess Sophie missed Princess Diana's funeral for surprising reason
Real reason why Duchess Sophie skipped Princess Diana's funeral uncovered after 28 years