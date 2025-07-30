Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle give new tension to Prince Harry, King Charles

Warring sisters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made stance clear on Prince Harry, King Charles's ongoing peace efforts.
Earlier this month, reps from both the king and the Duke of Sussex held a private meeting in London to initiate reconciliations talks between the estrange father and son.
The "peace summit" which was dubbed as the "first big step" in mending years long rift between the Sussexes and Royal Family is reportedly failed to bring Princess Kate and Meghan on the same page.
An inside source has lift the curtain on How the former Suits actress and the future Queen are taking the initiative from Harry and Charles, who have not been on healthy terms since 2020.
"If Harry and Charles reconcile, then Kate and Meghan will need to do the same. There’s no point in trying to heal the family drama if they’re not willing to cooperate," an insider told Heat magazine.
They continued, "But it’s already causing a big headache, as neither Kate nor Meghan seem interested in that outcome. Kate feels very strongly about staying out of it all."
"As far as she is concerned, she’s been through enough, while Meghan’s checked out of the royal drama and doesn’t see the point in moving backwards," the source added.
For the unaware, the relationship between the 40-year-old duke and the rest of the family ruined when the couple stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the US in 2020.
They further deepened their rift with King Charles and other members of the firm with their controversial revelations about them on multiple occasions.