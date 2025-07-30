Home / Royal

Meghan Markle sends fans into frenzy with exciting announcement: ‘Stay tuned’

The Duchess of Sussex makes highly anticipated announcement in surprising new statement


Meghan Markle has sent her fans and customer into frenzy with her latest exciting announcement.

Taking to the email newsletter for her lifestyle brand, As ever, on Wednesday, July 30, the Duchess of Sussex announced that a 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.

The announcement comes just few weeks after Meghan unveiled a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, which sold out less than an hour after it went on sale on July 1.

"We hope you've been having a beautiful summer — enjoying the adventure of travel or the calm of home, finding beauty in the little things, and perhaps trying something new,” the team of As Ever began.

It further added, "Thank you for filling our cup. Now it's time for us to fill your glass! We are pleased to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.”

Hours after the announcement, Meghan also shared the news on her As ever Instagram page, sharing new photos of the latest wine being poured on the coastline and nestled in the sand.

“Oh, how we love seeing the world through rose colored glasses. Rosé colored glasses? Perhaps even better. Stay tuned for more details and timing,” she wrote in the caption.

Meghan Markle first announced her beloved rosé wine during the June 20 restock of products from the As ever brand.

