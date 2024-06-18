11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy

11 people died, and dozens went missing after two migrant shipwrecks off Italian southern shores.
According to The Guardian, rescuers from Nadir, a ship operated by the German charity RESQSHIP, found ten bodies of the migrant on Monday, June 17, from the deck of a wooden boat.
Italian Rai News reported that the shipwreck took place 40 miles south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The charity informed that it had saved 51 people from the sinking vessel, which was supposed to have departed from Tunisia.
Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UN children's agency UNICEF said in a joint statement that the boast had set off from Libya was carrying migrants from Syria, Egypt, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Alarm Phone, a service for distressed people while crossing the Mediterranean, said on X (formerly Twitter), “We were alerted to a boat in distress, carrying about 60 people. Not EU authorities but the small Nadir offered assistance. Unfortunately, they came too late for the 10 people who died on the lower deck. EU borders continue to kill!”
As per RESQSHIP, survivors of the shipwreck near Lampedusa were taken ashore by the Italian coastguard on Monday while the deceased were towed to the island.