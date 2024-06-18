World

11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy

Dozens feared dead after two migrant shipwrecks off Italy's southern shores

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024


11 people died, and dozens went missing after two migrant shipwrecks off Italian southern shores.

According to The Guardian, rescuers from Nadir, a ship operated by the German charity RESQSHIP, found ten bodies of the migrant on Monday, June 17, from the deck of a wooden boat.

Italian Rai News reported that the shipwreck took place 40 miles south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The charity informed that it had saved 51 people from the sinking vessel, which was supposed to have departed from Tunisia.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UN children's agency UNICEF said in a joint statement that the boast had set off from Libya was carrying migrants from Syria, Egypt, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Alarm Phone, a service for distressed people while crossing the Mediterranean, said on X (formerly Twitter), “We were alerted to a boat in distress, carrying about 60 people. Not EU authorities but the small Nadir offered assistance. Unfortunately, they came too late for the 10 people who died on the lower deck. EU borders continue to kill!”

As per RESQSHIP, survivors of the shipwreck near Lampedusa were taken ashore by the Italian coastguard on Monday while the deceased were towed to the island. 

11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy

11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy
Celine Dion gets emotional on standing ovation at NYC documentary premiere

Celine Dion gets emotional on standing ovation at NYC documentary premiere
Sabrina Carpenter vouches for ‘talented’ pal Jack Antonoff amid criticism

Sabrina Carpenter vouches for ‘talented’ pal Jack Antonoff amid criticism
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck

World News

Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Another US tourist dies on Greek island
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Massive ‘Post Fire’ burns 15,000 acres in Los Angeles County
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Narendra Modi extends ‘greetings on Eid ul Adha’
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
India’s train collision leaves 8 dead, dozens injured
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Poland amusement park leaves 28 people hanging UPSIDE DOWN: Video
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Fourteen Jordanians dead and 17 missing during hajj
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Father's Day with heartfelt social media post
Jennifer Lopez wants ‘to be with her children’ amid marriage strain with Ben Affleck
Elon Musk's concerns on EVMs gain support from Rahul Gandhi