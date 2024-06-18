Sports

Kylian Mbappe suffers nose injury in France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria

Kylian Mbappe exits the field in pain after suffering a bloody nose in the UEFA Euro 2024 opener

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024


Kylian Mbappe suffered a nose injury during France's UEFA Euro 2024 opener against Austria on Monday, June 17.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement to Reuters that the soccer star suffered a broken nose during France's 1-0 win over Austria.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute of the match when Mbappe inadvertently headbutted the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso.

As per FFF, the soccer player was taken to the local hospital, where an X-ray confirmed a broken nose.

It stated, “Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria vs. France match this Monday in Düsseldorf.”

It further added, “The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose. The diagnosis was confirmed during radiological examinations at the Düsseldorf hospital.”

FFF informed, “Kylian Mbappé has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days without undergoing surgery immediately. A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment.”

Additionally, it is unclear whether Mbappe will be fit to play the upcoming match against the Netherlands on Friday.

