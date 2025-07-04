Diogo Jota’s final journey begins as wife, Henderson and fans pay tearful tribute

The bodies of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were brought back to northern Portugal on Friday, July 4 for a wake (a gathering to honour the deceased).

Diogo who played for both Liverpool and Portugal died at the age of 28 when his car went off the road and caught fire just after midnight in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

As per the reports, Jota was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.

Outside Liverpools's Anfield stadium, fans placed flowers, Liverpool scarves, shirts and hand-written messages, many of which were written by children to show their love, sorrow and respect for Diogo after his tragic passing.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was also seen placing flowers at Anfield Stadium.

He was visibly emotional and even wiped away tears while attending the vigil held outside the stadium to honour the player.

Diogo's wife Rute Cardoso has also arrived in his hometown of Gondomar to attend his wake.

It is pertinent to note that Diogo married to his longtime partner on June 22, 2025 after being together for nine years and getting engaged in 2022. They shared three children, two sons and a daughter.

Diogo's agent, Jorge Mendes and Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro were also seen arriving at the church to pay their respects.

As per the reports, the wake is set to begin at around 3pm local time in the chapel and the funeral will take place at 9am the following morning.

On the other hand, Liverpool Football club delayed the return of several players to pre-season training which was originally scheduled to take place on Friday but has now been moved to Monday, July 7.

