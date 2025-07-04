Tomiyasu parts ways with Arsenal after mutual contract termination

Takehiro Tomiyasu has deicded to part ways with Arsenal amid ongoing injury recovery.
According to BBC, after a mutual consent the Japan international will leave the English club after knee injury.
Tomiyasu faces up to another five months out as he continues his rehabilitation from the operation he underwent in February.
The 26-year-old missed the start of last season with a previous knee injury that also required surgery, in 2023.
His existing deal was due to expire at the end of next season but BBC Sport has learned that Arsenal and Tomiyasu have reached a contractual settlement to end his contract.
Tomiyasu, who joined Arsenal from Bologna in 2021, made 79 appearances for the Gunners.
Arsenal have already started looking at defensive reinforcements this summer, with Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera among their targets.
Kieran Tierney has already left Arsenal to join Celtic, while there is also a chance Oleksandr Zinchenko leaves before the summer transfer deadline on Monday, 1 September.