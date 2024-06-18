Entertainment

Salma Hayek applauds Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne for Tony Awards win

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne's production The Outsiders big win at Tony Awards.

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Salma Hayek has hailed Angelina Jolie and her "genius" daughter Vivienne after their production of The Outsiders triumphed at the Tony Awards.

Taking to her Instagram, the Frida starlet penned a touching tribute for the Maleficent star and her daughter over The Outsiders — which Jolie and her teenage daughter produced together, won four Tony awards, including Best Musical and best direction of a Musical on Sunday, May 16.

Hayek wrote, “There are some rare humans we already know are brilliant, but it’s hard to grasp to what degree. My dear Angie, you don’t cease to impress and inspire me, especially because I know that everything you do comes from a place of love.”

For Vivienne, she noted, “And Vivienne, you are a genius! Congratulations on your well-deserved Tony for ‘The Outsiders’, which was named best musical and picked up three other awards after receiving a total of 12 nominations!!"


To note, The Outsiders also received awards in two technical areas during Sunday night's event, specifically for best lighting design in a musical and best sound design in a musical.

However, it is an adaptation of S.E. Hinton's classic 1967 novel, which was previously adapted by Francis Ford Coppola for the big screen in 1983.

