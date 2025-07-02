Halle Bailey sparks romance rumors in Italy amid DDG split

Halle Bailey is turning heads in Italy and not just for her fashion.
The Little Mermaid star was recently spotted enjoying a European getaway with a mystery man, sparking fresh romance rumors amid ongoing drama with her ex, rapper DDG.
According to photos published by The Shade Room, Bailey could be seen with her new lover and it's not her Italian co-star Regé-Jean Page, 37.
The Line star and her new beau were spotted kissing and cuddling on a yacht sailing around what is believed to be the coast of Italy.
The mystery man was the first person in Bailey’s life after she and DDG parted their ways last October.
At the time of her split, the rapper, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., said they “are forever family, forever.”
Their breakup took an ugly turn since then with Bailey being granted a restraining order against DDG.
Bailey claimed that she had been physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abused by him.
In January, she opened up about an alleged incident in which she said her ex repeatedly called her a 'b*tch.”
“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” Bailey wrote in the court papers.
She added, “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”
To note, Halle Bailey and DDG's relationship began in early 2022, with their first public appearance at an Usher concert in January and in March they made their relationship public on instagram.