Halle Bailey sparks romance rumors in Italy amid DDG split

'Little Mermaid' star was recently spotted enjoying a European getaway with a mystery man

Halle Bailey sparks romance rumors in Italy amid DDG split
Halle Bailey sparks romance rumors in Italy amid DDG split

Halle Bailey is turning heads in Italy and not just for her fashion.

The Little Mermaid star was recently spotted enjoying a European getaway with a mystery man, sparking fresh romance rumors amid ongoing drama with her ex, rapper DDG.

According to photos published by The Shade Room, Bailey could be seen with her new lover and it's not her Italian co-star Regé-Jean Page, 37.

The Line star and her new beau were spotted kissing and cuddling on a yacht sailing around what is believed to be the coast of Italy.

The mystery man was the first person in Bailey’s life after she and DDG parted their ways last October.

At the time of her split, the rapper, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., said they “are forever family, forever.”

Their breakup took an ugly turn since then with Bailey being granted a restraining order against DDG.

Bailey claimed that she had been physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abused by him.

In January, she opened up about an alleged incident in which she said her ex repeatedly called her a 'b*tch.”

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” Bailey wrote in the court papers.

She added, “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

To note, Halle Bailey and DDG's relationship began in early 2022, with their first public appearance at an Usher concert in January and in March they made their relationship public on instagram.

Read more : Entertainment
Gracie Abrams posts first cozy photo with Paul Mescal on her Instagram
Gracie Abrams posts first cozy photo with Paul Mescal on her Instagram
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have been romantically connected since 2024
'Cheongdam-dong Scandal' star Lee Seo Yi passes away at 43
'Cheongdam-dong Scandal' star Lee Seo Yi passes away at 43
'HOW TO LIVE IN THIS WORLD' star’s team did not disclose the cause of her death
Keanu Reeves joins Formula 1 docuseries inspired by Brad Pitt's racing film
Keanu Reeves joins Formula 1 docuseries inspired by Brad Pitt's racing film
Brad Pitt's newly released movie 'Formula 1' had its theatrical premiere last month
Katy Perry bravely handles scary equipment mishap during Australia show
Katy Perry bravely handles scary equipment mishap during Australia show
Katy Perry's equipment malfunction comes amid news that she and Orlando Bloom have called it quits
Kanye West’s Australian visa cancelled over ‘Heil Hitler’ single
Kanye West’s Australian visa cancelled over ‘Heil Hitler’ single
Kanye West faces major setback as Australian government cancels his visa over controversial song
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner recreate ‘Love Island’ iconic scene
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner recreate ‘Love Island’ iconic scene
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner join close friends to recreate ‘Love Island’ viral scene
Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set
Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set
From Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: Celebrity couples who fell in love on set
John Legend gives bombshell statement on Kanye West’s rude insults
John Legend gives bombshell statement on Kanye West’s rude insults
John Legend finally breaks silence on Kanye West’s degrading remarks about him
From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood
From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood
Here's a look at the most unforgettable moments when the Hollywood industry faced its messy reality
Nick Jonas hypes up wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Heads of State’ screening
Nick Jonas hypes up wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Heads of State’ screening
'Heads of State' , which stars Priyanka, John Cena and Idris Elba, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2
Blake Lively subpoenas content creators in Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively subpoenas content creators in Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively's legal team issues subpoenas to content creators Perez Hilton, Candace Owens, Andy Signore
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jury reaches verdict on 4 of 5 counts
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jury reaches verdict on 4 of 5 counts
Jurors in Combs's federal trial deliver a partial verdict following a nearly two-month-long trial in New York