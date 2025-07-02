Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift’s surprise concert cameo

Travis Kelce couldn’t stop praising Taylor Swift after her surprise appearance at his Tight Ends & Friends concert, calling her performance "pitch perfect."
Speaking on July 2, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the NFL star shared that the Lover crooner’s unplanned moment with country singer Kane Brown was intentionally staged.
“We're in Nashville. She grew up in Nashville,” he explained.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end added, “She moved there when she was younger. And, yeah, we had this plan for a while that we were gonna have some fun with the tight ends, and especially Tight Ends & Friends, all the evening events.”
Kelce went on to say that they particularly waited until singer Brown, 31, took the stage.
“We knew that there was a professional like Kane Brown, who could just, he could figure it out. He's a pro,” Kelce mentioned,
He continued, "He's been on stage a million times. He's not shy at all by any means. He's a true professional.”
“Tay just kinda went up to him and the band and just was like, ‘Hey, if you guys are down, like, I'll go up there, play a song, and see if we can, you know, pop the roof off this place,’ “ he said, adding, “Sure enough, she's such, she's so good with just everybody, just people and making people feel comfortable in it.”
Kelce was impressed by the dedication the Blank Space songstress showed in making sure everyone was well-prepped for the show.
His remarks came after Taylor Swift surprised fans at the Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville on June 24, taking to the stage with country singer Kane Brown to perform a crowd-rousing rendition of her hit song Shake It Off.