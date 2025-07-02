Cassie's legal team shares first statement after 'Diddy' acquitted serious charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was still found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution


Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's lawyer shared the first statement after jurors found Sean "Diddy" Combs guilty on prostitution charges.

Following the verdict was read at the federal courthouse in New York City, on Wednesday, Douglas H. Wigdor said, "This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023.”

The statement added, "Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution."

"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice," Wigdor continued.

The legal team mentioned, "We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial."

It concluded, "She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."

The statement came after Combs escaped conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering but was still found guilty of facilitating prostitution-related travel for two women.

His explosive, seven-week testimony was packed with dramatic moments.

