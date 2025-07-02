Brad Pitt admits only two famous women have ever left him speechless

Brad Pitt may be one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars, but even he isn’t immune to being starstruck.
While conversing with New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the F1 star opened up about the two female costars who left him starstruck.
“When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was. Yeah,” Pitt said of his Thelma & Louise costars.
He added, “I got over it quickly, though.”
To note, Thelma & Louise film marked Pitt’s first breakout role as he played the smooth-talking J.D., who schmoozes and sleeps with Davis’ Thelma before stealing the friends’ funds.
In 2023, while conversing with W Magazine, Pitt shared about filming his sex scene with Davis
"Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate," Pitt said, adding, "That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me."
At the time, Pitt was just beginning to gain fame, yet he left a notable impact on his co-stars.
"When I saw the film, the part that really impressed me, in addition to his good looks and great body, was his sense of humor because he really fleshed that part out in a way that wasn't necessarily in the script," Sarandon told Extra in 2021.
She added, "I thought, 'Ah, this guy's interesting, you know, he's not just a really gorgeous face.“
Davis was similarly wowed by Pitt’s performance in the movie Thelma & Louise.