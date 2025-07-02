Christopher Nolan finally drops 'The Odyssey' first look with release date

Christopher Nolan has teased fans with the release of the first official poster for his star-studded film, The Odyssey!
On Wednesday, July 2nd, the film's official Instagram account, created on December 24 of the previous year, unveiled a first look at the new project.
"A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theatres 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie," the caption read.
The viral promotional poster for the action-fantasy film features an enigmatic sculpture against a blue background, accompanied by the tagline "Defy the Gods," and the release date of the movie.
When will the movie set to be release?
According to the poster, the upcoming film is set to be released across the theatres on July 17, 2025.
The first teaser of The Odyssey leak?
This update comes shortly after the first teaser for the movie leaked online on platforms like X and TikTok, before being removed by the production team.
Like many of Christopher Nolan's previous blockbuster movies, including Oppenheimer, faced similar controversy ahead of its release dates.
The Odyssey's alleged teaser is timed to be included alongside the release of Universal's Jurassic World Rebirth on Tuesday, July 1st.
Plot of The Odyssey:
According to media reports, The Odyssey is based on the book of the same name, which tells the story of the two major epics in ancient Greek literature attributed to Homer.
The forthcoming film stars renowned A-listers of Hollywood, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, and Charlize Theron, in the leading roles.