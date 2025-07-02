Sean 'Diddy' Combs found innocent of serious charges in latest court ruling

The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking

Sean Diddy Combs found innocent of serious charges in latest court ruling
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found innocent of serious charges in latest court ruling 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently found not guilty in his infamous sex-trafficking and human racketeering charges in the latest court verdict. 

Shortly after a closely followed high-profile federal trial in New York City, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the disgraced music mogul has been found innocent on two lesser prostitution charges on Wednesday, July 2nd.

During the case proceedings, the judge said the jury will decide whether to release Diddy on bond before sentencing, after his defense team successfully argued that prosecutors had failed to prove the serious charges.

In his popular court trial, which began in May this year, prosecutors called 34 witnesses over 29 days of testimony, according to People.

Among the several witnesses, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, was also presented in the court, for her stance on her abusive relationship of 11 years.

Despite the numerous testimonies, the prosecutors have failed to prove the alleged charges against the Bad Boy Records producer.

Diddy’s legal team argued throughout the trial that the sexual encounters had been consensual and introduced several exhibits.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in which year?  

For those unaware, Sean Diddy Combs has been facing serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering since his arrest in September 2024.

Despite his acquittal in these two specific charges, the hip-hop music mogul still faces dozens of lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. 

Read more : Entertainment
Brad Pitt admits only two famous women have ever left him speechless
Brad Pitt admits only two famous women have ever left him speechless
'F1' star opened up about the two female costars who left him starstruck
Cassie's legal team shares first statement after 'Diddy' acquitted serious charges
Cassie's legal team shares first statement after 'Diddy' acquitted serious charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was still found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution
Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift’s surprise concert cameo
Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift’s surprise concert cameo
'Lover' singer surprised fans at the Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville
Miley Cyrus gives huge shout out to pal Mariska Hargitay's 'My Mom Jayne'
Miley Cyrus gives huge shout out to pal Mariska Hargitay's 'My Mom Jayne'
The 'Flowers' crooner released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, in May this year
Christopher Nolan finally drops 'The Odyssey' first look with release date
Christopher Nolan finally drops 'The Odyssey' first look with release date
Universal Pictures has released the first poster for highly-anticipated film 'The Odyssey' earlier this week
Gracie Abrams posts first cozy photo with Paul Mescal on her Instagram
Gracie Abrams posts first cozy photo with Paul Mescal on her Instagram
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have been romantically connected since 2024
Halle Bailey sparks romance rumors in Italy amid DDG split
Halle Bailey sparks romance rumors in Italy amid DDG split
'Little Mermaid' star was recently spotted enjoying a European getaway with a mystery man
'Cheongdam-dong Scandal' star Lee Seo Yi passes away at 43
'Cheongdam-dong Scandal' star Lee Seo Yi passes away at 43
'HOW TO LIVE IN THIS WORLD' star’s team did not disclose the cause of her death
Keanu Reeves joins Formula 1 docuseries inspired by Brad Pitt's racing film
Keanu Reeves joins Formula 1 docuseries inspired by Brad Pitt's racing film
Brad Pitt's newly released movie 'Formula 1' had its theatrical premiere last month
Katy Perry bravely handles scary equipment mishap during Australia show
Katy Perry bravely handles scary equipment mishap during Australia show
Katy Perry's equipment malfunction comes amid news that she and Orlando Bloom have called it quits
Kanye West’s Australian visa cancelled over ‘Heil Hitler’ single
Kanye West’s Australian visa cancelled over ‘Heil Hitler’ single
Kanye West faces major setback as Australian government cancels his visa over controversial song
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner recreate ‘Love Island’ iconic scene
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner recreate ‘Love Island’ iconic scene
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner join close friends to recreate ‘Love Island’ viral scene