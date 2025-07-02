Katy Perry bravely handles scary equipment mishap during Australia show

Katy Perry's equipment malfunction comes amid news that she and Orlando Bloom have called it quits

  • by Ume Umema
  • |


Katy Perry almost fell from mid-air during a live performance, but escaped by the skin of her teeth!

On Sunday, June 29, the Roar singer performed at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre for her Lifetimes Tour show in Australia.

During the sold-out concert, the 40-year-old pop superstar handled the equipment malfunction like a pro.

In the video, shared on X by a fan, Perry could be seen preparing to be lifted over the audience, inside a metallic sphere by holding onto some cables.

When the handlers let go of the prop, a drumbeat kicked in, and the sphere began to rise. 

However, the sphere suddenly tilted to one side, and Perry appears to lose her balance.

Managing the situation, the songwriter quickly recovered by grabbing the cables as the sphere, still tilted, started swinging.

After a few seconds, the handlers approach the sphere and lowered it. The crew gently rotated it, prompting a wave of cheers from the crowd.

According to Perry, the Lifetimes tour, which is in support of her sixth studio album 143, is one of a "huge Disneyland-on-wheels type tour."

"There's costume changes, there's acts, there's dancers, there's musicians. I'll fly around the room. There's no bad seat in the house. I'm going to get close to everyone at some point," Perry told PEOPLE in January.

The equipment malfunction comes amid the reports suggesting that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, with whom she got engaged in 2019, have called it quits. 

Read more : Entertainment
Kanye West’s Australian visa cancelled over ‘Heil Hitler’ single
Kanye West’s Australian visa cancelled over ‘Heil Hitler’ single
Kanye West faces major setback as Australian government cancels his visa over controversial song
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner recreate ‘Love Island’ iconic scene
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner recreate ‘Love Island’ iconic scene
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner join close friends to recreate ‘Love Island’ viral scene
Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set
Top 5 Hollywood couples whose romances began on set
From Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: Celebrity couples who fell in love on set
John Legend gives bombshell statement on Kanye West’s rude insults
John Legend gives bombshell statement on Kanye West’s rude insults
John Legend finally breaks silence on Kanye West’s degrading remarks about him
From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood
From lawsuits to leaks: 7 scandals that rocked Hollywood
Here's a look at the most unforgettable moments when the Hollywood industry faced its messy reality
Nick Jonas hypes up wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Heads of State’ screening
Nick Jonas hypes up wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Heads of State’ screening
'Heads of State' , which stars Priyanka, John Cena and Idris Elba, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2
Blake Lively subpoenas content creators in Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively subpoenas content creators in Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively's legal team issues subpoenas to content creators Perez Hilton, Candace Owens, Andy Signore
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jury reaches verdict on 4 of 5 counts
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jury reaches verdict on 4 of 5 counts
Jurors in Combs's federal trial deliver a partial verdict following a nearly two-month-long trial in New York
BTS announces big return with new album and world tour in 2026: Details
BTS announces big return with new album and world tour in 2026: Details
All seven members of the group also shared update on their solo tours and projects through the rest of 2025
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy quality time during ‘private’ lunch date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy quality time during ‘private’ lunch date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share a slice of bliss on adorable lunch date in Chagrin Falls, Ohio
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart breathes his last at age of 90
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart breathes his last at age of 90
Jimmy Swaggart went into a severe cardiac arrest earlier this month
Ed Sheeran joins Tori Kelly for 10 year celebration of her iconic album
Ed Sheeran joins Tori Kelly for 10 year celebration of her iconic album
Tori Kelly co-wrote her classic song, 'I Was Made for Loving You' with Ed Sheeran in 2015