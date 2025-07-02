Katy Perry bravely handles scary equipment mishap during Australia show

Katy Perry almost fell from mid-air during a live performance, but escaped by the skin of her teeth!
On Sunday, June 29, the Roar singer performed at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre for her Lifetimes Tour show in Australia.
During the sold-out concert, the 40-year-old pop superstar handled the equipment malfunction like a pro.
In the video, shared on X by a fan, Perry could be seen preparing to be lifted over the audience, inside a metallic sphere by holding onto some cables.
When the handlers let go of the prop, a drumbeat kicked in, and the sphere began to rise.
However, the sphere suddenly tilted to one side, and Perry appears to lose her balance.
Managing the situation, the songwriter quickly recovered by grabbing the cables as the sphere, still tilted, started swinging.
After a few seconds, the handlers approach the sphere and lowered it. The crew gently rotated it, prompting a wave of cheers from the crowd.
According to Perry, the Lifetimes tour, which is in support of her sixth studio album 143, is one of a "huge Disneyland-on-wheels type tour."
"There's costume changes, there's acts, there's dancers, there's musicians. I'll fly around the room. There's no bad seat in the house. I'm going to get close to everyone at some point," Perry told PEOPLE in January.
The equipment malfunction comes amid the reports suggesting that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, with whom she got engaged in 2019, have called it quits.