Miley Cyrus gives huge shout out to pal Mariska Hargitay's 'My Mom Jayne' 

Miley Cyrus celebrates close pal Mariska Hargitay for reaching the new heights of her career!
The Flowers crooner took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 2nd, to give a huge shout-out to the newly-launched documentary of her beloved friend.
Re-sharing the poster of the documentary film, Cyrus penned an emotional note while urging her fans to watch the project close to her friend's heart.
"Proud and excited for my new friend @therealmariskahargitay to share the story of her new documentary, My Mom Jayne," she captioned.
The Grammy-winning musician added, "Jayne Mansfield has been a deep source of inspiration for me throughout my career – there was no one like her, and there won’t be again."
"Now streaming on Max," she concluded.
The HBO Original film, My Mom Jayne, was directed by Mariska Hargitay, and the film examines the life of Hargitay's late mother, Jayne Mansfield.
Notably, the movie was released on May 17th, on HBO.
Miley Cyrus's upcoming projects:
This update of Miley Cyrus comes after she recently released the official video of her iconic song, Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved, featuring British model Naomi Campbell.
Taking to her Instagram, the 32-year-old critically acclaimed musician revealed that the music video of the track has been dropped on her social media accounts.
For those unaware, Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved is also featured in her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which was released on May 30th, 2025.