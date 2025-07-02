Keanu Reeves joins Formula 1 docuseries inspired by Brad Pitt's racing film 

Keanu Reeves has reportedly decided to join a Formula 1 documentary series after being inspired by fellow star Brad Pitt, who recently appeared in an F1 film.
The motorsport enthusiast and popular American actor rubbed shoulders with the production team of the upcoming docu-series, which aims to showcase the behind-the-scenes efforts of the Formula teams at the racing tracks.
In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the producers of the new documentary said that Reeves has rejoined the team as host and executive producer.
Keanu Reeves last appeared in Disney+ docuseries:
The 60-year-old Canadian actor and musician has also won an Emmy award for his 2023 Disney+ docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.
"The series traces the creation of the sport’s newest and uniquely American team as it prepares for its debut at the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season opener in Melbourne," producers told the outlet on Wednesday, July 1st.
Keanu Reeves reflects on his experience of rejoining the Formula 1 docu-series' production team:
Reeves also reflected on his experience of rejoining the documentary production after two years, stating, "I'm very honoured and excited to be a part of telling the remarkable Cadillac Formula 1 Team story."
He further noted that the goal of the series is to bring audiences into the heart of the Formula racing journey and to highlight the efforts that lead towards the most exclusive sports events.
However, the release date of the new series has not revealed by the John Wick star.
Brad Pitt's new movie 'F1':
This announcement by Keanu Reeves comes after Brad Pitt’s newly released film, F1, which presents a realistic story of a Formula 1 player in the world.
The action-sport movie premiered on June 27th, 2025.