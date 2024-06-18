Royal

King Charles had hit Queen Camilla with ‘worry mania’ at Parade

Queen Camilla was swept by King Charles’ changing mood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024


Queen Camilla was drowned in a major round of concern for husband King Charles at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15.

According to information shared by a former royal butler, Your Majesty’s wife had stepped out with him in force for the Birthday, sharing a horse-drawn carriage on their way.

This occasion is very special for the royals, as shown by King Charles’ insistence on celebrating it by humbly letting go of riding his own steed amid cancer recovery.

Kate Middleton, too, resurfaced into the public eye for the first time after announcing her diagnosis news for everyone.

But just before the military procession commenced, Queen Camilla was carried away from the moment with something troubling her mind.

Former server of the royal family, Grant Harrold, told SpinGenie, “King Charles would have enjoyed today’s events. I noticed that Queen Camilla got a bit worried about the weather.”

“But they are a good team and work well together, just like Prince William and Kate Middleton. It reminds me of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s pairing with Prince Philip,” he added.

Royal News

Why Kate Middleton seems 'invisible' in family picture with Prince William?
Prince William joins King Charles for Garter Day as Kate Middleton retreats
Meghan Markle made 'ridiculous' blunder right before Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry, Prince William 'begged' King Charles for not marrying Queen Camilla
Prince Harry in eerie silence on Fathers' Day after Trooping the Colour
King Charles crowns Jersey for his next foreign visit
Princess Eugenie shares rare photos of royal sons on Fathers' Day
King Charles altered balcony to affect Kate Middleton at Birthday Parade
Kate Middleton captures Prince William in her lens for Fathers' Day
Kate Middleton was determined not to 'upstage' King Charles at Parade
Prince William wishes King Charles on Father's Day with adorable childhood photo: SEE
King Charles cherishes bond with dad Philip on Father's Day in unseen video