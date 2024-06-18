King Charles had hit Queen Camilla with ‘worry mania’ at Parade

Queen Camilla was drowned in a major round of concern for husband King Charles at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15.
According to information shared by a former royal butler, Your Majesty’s wife had stepped out with him in force for the Birthday, sharing a horse-drawn carriage on their way.
This occasion is very special for the royals, as shown by King Charles’ insistence on celebrating it by humbly letting go of riding his own steed amid cancer recovery.
Kate Middleton, too, resurfaced into the public eye for the first time after announcing her diagnosis news for everyone.
But just before the military procession commenced, Queen Camilla was carried away from the moment with something troubling her mind.
Former server of the royal family, Grant Harrold, told SpinGenie, “King Charles would have enjoyed today’s events. I noticed that Queen Camilla got a bit worried about the weather.”
“But they are a good team and work well together, just like Prince William and Kate Middleton. It reminds me of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s pairing with Prince Philip,” he added.