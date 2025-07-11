King Charles to meet Indian Cricket stars after thrilling series with England

King Charles is set to welcome India’s cricket team to a royal residence for a special meeting.
The British Monarch will greet the India Men's Test Cricket Team at Clarence House gardens following their third Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground.
According to the Palace, the meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday July 15.
King Charles, as Head of the Commonwealth, will host the team following an intense contest between India and England.
This came after India’s commanding 336-run win at Edgbaston, which drew the series level and reignited excitement among fans.
India’s team bowling attack became a defeat for England as it dismissed for 271 whilst attempting to bat out the final day.
In just his eighth Test, Akash Deep claimed a maiden five-for, emerging as India’s standout performer.
The spell kicked off after morning rain, when got the crucial wicket of Ollie Pope prior to dismissing Harry Brook with leg before wicket for 23.
England could not stand out in a match despite Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith's partnership lasting 115 deliveries.
To note, India’s victory at Edgbaston marked their first Test win at the venue following previous eight attempts.
The test series has now shifted to Lord's, where the third Test has begun.
At the lunch break on the second day, England stood at 353/7, with Jamie Smith not out on a fluent 51 from 53 deliveries.