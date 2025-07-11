Princess Kate’s absence opens door for Princess Anne's son royal rise

With Princess Kate continuing her recovery out of the public eye, Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, has stepped in to take on a key royal role.
Prince William made an appearance at the Thursday charity event, Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 at the Guards Polo Club.
At the event, the Prince of Wales received full support by his cousin Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling.
The Future King of Britain donned a light blue jersey with the number 4 as he took the field on horseback against the scenic backdrop of Windsor Castle.
Peter and Sperling's presence showed that the extended royal family has fully supported Prince William's fundraising efforts.
In a charity match William competed to raise money for 10 organisations championed by himself and the Princess of Wales.
However, Kate was notably absent from the event which highlighted the appearance of other Royal Family members.
Notably, Kate traditionally attends the annual polo outing, but she was absent from last year's event while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
The Princess of Wales last spotted at the polo match in July 2023, when she took a sip of champagne and supported William from the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne's son Peter, who serves as Head of Partner Acquisition, Motorsport at the Wasserman group, has also always shown support to William’s charity polo events.