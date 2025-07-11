Princess Kate’s absence opens door for Princess Anne's son royal rise

Princess Kate’s absence opens door for Princess Annes son royal rise
Princess Kate’s absence opens door for Princess Anne's son royal rise

With Princess Kate continuing her recovery out of the public eye, Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, has stepped in to take on a key royal role.

Prince William made an appearance at the Thursday charity event, Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 at the Guards Polo Club.

At the event, the Prince of Wales received full support by his cousin Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling.

The Future King of Britain donned a light blue jersey with the number 4 as he took the field on horseback against the scenic backdrop of Windsor Castle.

Peter and Sperling's presence showed that the extended royal family has fully supported Prince William's fundraising efforts.

In a charity match William competed to raise money for 10 organisations championed by himself and the Princess of Wales.

However, Kate was notably absent from the event which highlighted the appearance of other Royal Family members.

Notably, Kate traditionally attends the annual polo outing, but she was absent from last year's event while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

The Princess of Wales last spotted at the polo match in July 2023, when she took a sip of champagne and supported William from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne's son Peter, who serves as Head of Partner Acquisition, Motorsport at the Wasserman group, has also always shown support to William’s charity polo events.

Related
Read more : Royal

Duchess Sophie reads King Charles’ moving speech at somber event in Bosnia
Duchess Sophie reads King Charles’ moving speech at somber event in Bosnia
The Duchess of Edinburgh marks the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia on Friday

Princess Anne shares surprising update after taking on new role
Princess Anne shares surprising update after taking on new role
The Princess Royal is set to attend key event after being appointed on new role by King Charles

Duchess of Gloucester to make key appearance after hosting French President

Duchess of Gloucester to make key appearance after hosting French President
Prince Richard's life parted last attended the 2025 Wimbledon series alongside Duchess Sophie earlier this week

Kate Middleton makes sweet reference to Prince Louis during Macron's UK tour
Kate Middleton makes sweet reference to Prince Louis during Macron's UK tour
The Prince and Princess of Wales hosted French President and his wife in UK alongside King Charles III

King Felipe, Queen Letizia perform key duty on Princess Leonor’s behalf

King Felipe, Queen Letizia perform key duty on Princess Leonor’s behalf
Princess Leonor is currently undergoing a three-year military training to become the Supreme Commander

Prince Harry shares positive message amid King Charles reunion update
Prince Harry shares positive message amid King Charles reunion update
Prince Harry sends Invictus Games 2027 invites after close pal predicts Duke's reunion with King Charles

Duchess Sophie gives emotional message before delivering speech
Duchess Sophie gives emotional message before delivering speech
The Duchess of Edinburgh set to deliver speech on behalf of King Charles III amid Bosnia and Herzegovina tour

King Charles receives warm welcome on first visit to Royal Lifeboat station
King Charles receives warm welcome on first visit to Royal Lifeboat station
The Royal Family shared a sneak peek of King Charles’ official visit to his lifesaving charity station since becoming patron