King Charles eases tradition ahead of Kate's Wimbledon return buzz

King Charles made a surprise change in royal tradition amid a possibility that Kate Middleton has hit the Buckingham Palace courts.
As per The Times, the British Monarch has changed a dress code rule at Buckingham Palace.
Previously, the players were required to wear all white on the private courts at Buckingham Palace.
But now King Charles made it easy after the new rule tennis whites are "preferred" but "not essential" for members of the royal family, household staff and guests who use the palace courts.
The King reportedly intended to reduce the sense of formality and allow guests and staff to enjoy the sport without rigid protocol.
The Buckingham Palace tennis court was constructed in 1919 during the reign of King George V.
While King Charles isn't a huge fan of the sport, King George VI was known for playing, including challenging three-time Wimbledon champion Fred Perry on the palace grounds in the 1930s.
A charity match benefitting the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Full Stop Campaign was held at the courts in 2000.
To note, King Charles' decision came amid the reports suggested that Kate Middleton may have returned to the Buckingham Palace tennis courts.
She he has a private court at Anmer Hall and serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
While Wimbledon still enforces an all-white dress code, it relaxed its rules in 2022 to allow darker-colored undershorts for women.
To note, Princess Kate's last appearance on a tennis court was at Wimbledon in 2023, where she played tennis with Roger Federer before her cancer battle.