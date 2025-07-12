King Charles eases tradition ahead of Kate's Wimbledon return buzz

King Charles eases tradition ahead of Kates Wimbledon return buzz
King Charles eases tradition ahead of Kate's Wimbledon return buzz

King Charles made a surprise change in royal tradition amid a possibility that Kate Middleton has hit the Buckingham Palace courts.

As per The Times, the British Monarch has changed a dress code rule at Buckingham Palace.

Previously, the players were required to wear all white on the private courts at Buckingham Palace.

But now King Charles made it easy after the new rule tennis whites are "preferred" but "not essential" for members of the royal family, household staff and guests who use the palace courts.

The King reportedly intended to reduce the sense of formality and allow guests and staff to enjoy the sport without rigid protocol.

The Buckingham Palace tennis court was constructed in 1919 during the reign of King George V.

While King Charles isn't a huge fan of the sport, King George VI was known for playing, including challenging three-time Wimbledon champion Fred Perry on the palace grounds in the 1930s.

A charity match benefitting the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Full Stop Campaign was held at the courts in 2000.

To note, King Charles' decision came amid the reports suggested that Kate Middleton may have returned to the Buckingham Palace tennis courts.

She he has a private court at Anmer Hall and serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

While Wimbledon still enforces an all-white dress code, it relaxed its rules in 2022 to allow darker-colored undershorts for women.

To note, Princess Kate's last appearance on a tennis court was at Wimbledon in 2023, where she played tennis with Roger Federer before her cancer battle.

Related
Read more : Royal

Princess Anne, Princess Claire lead Menin Gate reopening ceremony in Ypres
Princess Anne, Princess Claire lead Menin Gate reopening ceremony in Ypres
Princess Anne, Princess Claire of Belgium attended the reopening ceremony of Menin Gate on Monday

Prince William’s concerns over Meghan Markle's motives sparked sibling rift?
Prince William’s concerns over Meghan Markle's motives sparked sibling rift?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have estranged relationship with the royal family

Duchess Sophie reads King Charles’ moving speech at somber event in Bosnia
Duchess Sophie reads King Charles’ moving speech at somber event in Bosnia
The Duchess of Edinburgh marks the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia on Friday

Princess Anne shares surprising update after taking on new role
Princess Anne shares surprising update after taking on new role
The Princess Royal is set to attend key event after being appointed on new role by King Charles

Duchess of Gloucester to make key appearance after hosting French President

Duchess of Gloucester to make key appearance after hosting French President
Prince Richard's life parted last attended the 2025 Wimbledon series alongside Duchess Sophie earlier this week

Kate Middleton makes sweet reference to Prince Louis during Macron's UK tour
Kate Middleton makes sweet reference to Prince Louis during Macron's UK tour
The Prince and Princess of Wales hosted French President and his wife in UK alongside King Charles III

King Felipe, Queen Letizia perform key duty on Princess Leonor’s behalf

King Felipe, Queen Letizia perform key duty on Princess Leonor’s behalf
Princess Leonor is currently undergoing a three-year military training to become the Supreme Commander

Prince Harry shares positive message amid King Charles reunion update
Prince Harry shares positive message amid King Charles reunion update
Prince Harry sends Invictus Games 2027 invites after close pal predicts Duke's reunion with King Charles