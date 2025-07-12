Sophie Winkleman makes first appearance at Wimbledon with Lord Frederick

Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor joined a star-studded lineup at Wimbledon.

On Friday, July 11, the royal couple watched the action from Royal Box on the day 12 of the tennis Championships.

For the sporty event, Sophie rocked a "Flora Blue Garden Floral Dress" from Beulah London, which retails for £237.

"The Flora Dress is designed with a fitted princess bodice and contrasting midi length A-line shaped skirt,” the description of the dress read.

It further added, "For this season the neckline has been updated to a V. The short sleeves are elasticated through the cuff to allow for a comfortable fit and sleeve length.”

Meanwhile, Lord Frederick Windsor complemented his wife in matching A light blue button-down shirt, which he paired with striped tie and a skin-colored boater hat.

The outing marks as Sophie's first appearance at Wimbledon of this year while her husband had already attended the SW19 championships twice before.

Besides the royal couple, Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch and many famous faces of entertainment industry has stepped out to witness a tense showdown on day 12 of Wimbledon.

In last two weeks, many of their extended family members have attended the world-famous grass court including Frederick's sister, Lady Gabriella Kingston and parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who made solo appearance at the event.

