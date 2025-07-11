Princess Anne shares surprising update after taking on new role


Princess Anne, known as the hardest working royal is all set to attend yet another exciting event later this month.

The Princess Royal, who recently became the "new" Patron of Field Studies Council at Preston Montford in Shropshire is set to visit this year’s Royal Welsh Show at Llanelwedd on the first day, Monday, July 21.

This will mark Anne's seventh appearance at the show she first attended in 1981. 

Aled Rhys Jones, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society chief executive in an official statement shared the exciting news noting, “We are absolutely thrilled that The Princess Royal will be joining us at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.”

He continued, "Her Royal Highness has long been a passionate advocate for agriculture and rural communities."

"We look forward to sharing with her the many highlights of this year’s event, including the exciting innovations and developments that have taken place since her last visit," Aled added.

As per the reports, the mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Philip will also tour showground after attending the annual meeting of The Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth as the president. 

