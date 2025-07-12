King Charles grants privilege to Prince Andrew after FBI closes Epstein case

King Charles III has reportedly granted special privilege to his younger brother, Prince Andrew, after the FBI's latest verdict in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

According to GB News' findings, the Duke of York has now been advised by His Majesty to continue his royal social gatherings in the premises of Windsor Castle.

The King has permitted Andrew to commence his public engagements with family hospitality at Windsor shoot, to which he invited several of his friends.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband's recent participation in the esteemed shooting circle represented his responsible etiquette in the British shooting.

An insider revealed to The Daily Beast that most of the British Royal Family are "happy" with Charles's decision as he revisited his royal boundaries for his youngest sibling.

"The British upper classes are inherently sympathetic to the Royal Family," the tipster told the publication.

Prince Andrew takes a sigh of relief in Jeffery Epstein case:  

This update comes a few days after the FBI disclosed the verdict in Prince Andrew's long-standing legal case in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The Mirror reported that the FBI announced that the Duke's case has officially closed its probe after thoroughly investigating the case.

About Prince Andrew's sexual abuse case: 

For those unaware, the father-of-two faced sexual abuse allegations by a child sex offender, Jeffery Epstein's teenage sex slave, Virginia Giuffre, in 2021, which he firmly denied.

Since his sexual case emerged publicly, Prince Andrew has seemingly been staying permanently at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Castle out of fear of arrest.

However, earlier this week he was declared free with dignity after the investigation by the FBI.    

