Royal family faces security scare due to bodyguards' negligence

The Swedish Royal Family faced a potential security breach as bodyguards responsible for the family and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson accidentally revealed a top-secret location.
As reported by the New York Times, a Swedish newspaper, Dagens Nyheter, was able to locate the prime minister's home address, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's vacation information, and top state meetings due to the bodyguards fitness app.
Using the Strava app, the outlet tracked over 1,400 workouts by seven bodyguards and was able to get their hands on Royals' movements all over the globe, from New York City to areas close to the Ukrainian border in Poland.
A spokesperson for the Swedish Security Service, Säkerhetspolisen (SÄPO), noted, "The Swedish Security Police take the information very seriously."
Highlighting the sensitivity of the matter, they shared, "This is a matter of data that could be used to gather information about the activities of our Service."
They also shared that protection by bodyguards is just one level of protection provided to the Royal Family, and they have other protocols set in place to deal with a severe situation.
On the other hand, a Strava rep shared that there has not been a leak of user data, providing peace of mind to their consumers.