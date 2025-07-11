Prince William’s concerns over Meghan Markle's motives sparked sibling rift?

Prince William believes Meghan Markle viewed Prince Harry as a “stepping stone” to fame and fortune.
According to royal journalist and commentator Phil Dampier, the Prince of Wales was confused over the Duchess of Sussex's role in the royal family.
“I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Dampier told the Sun, referencing Anson’s comments.
“She saw as a steppingstone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about,” he alleged.
The royal biographer claimed that Harry and William “fell out” due to his brother’s feelings about Markle.
“And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is really dynamite,” he said.
Soon after Dampier comments, the source clapped back at the claims about Prince William.
A source told Page Six, “The opinions of Mr. Dampier are just that, opinions. They are completely without merit and not grounded in fact.”
The tipster revealed, “There is no way Mr. Dampier, nor anyone at the Sun newspaper, could possibly know what the Duchess’ intentions were or are, about anything.”
To note, Harry, 40, has been estranged from William, 43, and King Charles III since quitting royal life in 2020.
The rift deepened after racism claims, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare, where he alleged William attacked him over Meghan.