Princess Anne, Princess Claire lead Menin Gate reopening ceremony in Ypres

Princess Anne has joined forces with Princess Claire of Belgium to lead the reopening ceremony of Menin Gate in Ypres after a two-year renovation project.
On Monday, July 7, the two Princesses attended the commemorations ceremony in Belgium, which honors more than 54,000 missing Commonwealth soldiers from the war.
Now, the Commonwealth War Graves and The Royal Family took to their official Instagram accounts to share rare glimpses into Princess Anne’s appearance in a joint post.
In the images, Princess Anne could be seen pointing to a name inscribed on the memorial wall alongside Princess Claire.
Her Royal Highness wore an elegant green coat to the event, which she has worn many time before as well.
“We were honoured to welcome our President, HRH The Princess Royal, and HRH Princess Claire of Belgium to officially reopen our iconic Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres – now restored and inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site,” the organization wrote in the caption.
They further added, “A moving ceremony, including our Torch of Peace, marked the end of a two-year, €6 million restoration – the most extensive in the memorial’s near 100-year history. Alongside the memorial, we’ve also opened our newly refurbished Visitor Centre.”
The restoration was funded by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission with support from Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom.