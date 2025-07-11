Prince William returns to field for Polo Charity match without Kate Middleton

Prince William has made a solo return to the annual summer polo match without Kate Middleton.
On Friday, July 11, the Prince of Wales competed in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 at the Guards Polo Club.
For the sporty event, Prince William donned a light blue jersey with the number 4 as he took the field on horseback against the scenic backdrop of Windsor Castle.
Shortly after the match, the father-of-three took to his joint Instagram account with the Prince of Wales to share exclusive glimpses in the event.
“Proud to be taking part in the Royal Charity Polo Cup today. Now in its 14th year, the match continues to raise funds for organisations carrying out vital work across the UK and beyond,” he wrote over the photos.
According to GB News, the event is set to raise the total amount of money to more than £14,000,000 in 2025.
The funds raised by today's match will be distributed across 10 charities, working for causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
These 10 charities are Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Fields in Trust, We Are Farming Minds, Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, Forward Trust, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, NHS Charities Together, and British Red Cross.