Duchess Sophie makes emotion plea after delivering speech on King's behalf 

The Duchess of Edinburgh has issued a heartfelt request after stepping in for King Charles in a key event.
Sophie delivered a message from the monarch at a service commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, which occurred in July 1995 during the Bosnian War.
During the event, the 60-year-old Royal met with the Mothers of Srebrenica, who have campaigned for justice for three decades.
The Duchess embraced the women and spoke with them over coffee at the cemetery where 7,000 victims are buried.
Following the message delivery, Sophie shared with the Sun, "Whenever I'm asked to deliver a message on behalf of the King, it's a huge honour and I think his words always carry a lot of weight."
Discussing the Mothers of Srebrenica, who lost sons, husbands, and brothers, she noted, "For myself, meeting with the Mothers of Srebrenica, they are very much the peace builders here," Sophie said.
"They've managed to live with their grief, but alongside all of that, they've been sending a very clear message that they need resolution, reconciliation and need to bury their loved ones."
She explained that the king "has a personal affiliation for this part of the world, he feels very deeply and passionately about what happened, but also about peace and reconciliation."
The Duchess issued a heartfelt plea to people back in UK to prevent future atrocities.
Speaking at the cemetery, she urged people to do their research about such events in the history.
Highlighting the importance of learning, the mother-of-two noted that by "educating ourselves about the sadness that has happened to others that we become stronger in trying to ensure it doesn't happen again."
Notably, aside from the Duchess of Edinburgh's speech, the anniversary also featured readings, collage of haunting images from the war, and musical performances.