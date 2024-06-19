Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's intimate Haldi ceremony scheduled for THIS date

Sonakshi Sinha and beau Zaheer Iqbal, who are rumored to get into matrimony soon, will reportedly host a Haldi ceremony on June 20 in the attendance of only 50 guests.
While the couple planned to stay silent about their impending wedding, many of their celebrity friends have confirmed getting their wedding invite.
Recent reports also suggested that a Haldi ceremony is in the cards too.
An unnamed source told Hindustan Times, “The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi’s new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue.”
The source further quoted about the wedding, “Of course, they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big.”
The Heeramandi actress will be ditching yellows and pinks for the function to try something unconventional.
It is pertinent to note that the soon-to-be married pair want to keep their wedding as private as possible and have narrowed down on Shilpa Shetty's restaurant as their wedding venue.