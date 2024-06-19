Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's intimate Haldi ceremony scheduled for THIS date

Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal's wedding is very much in the cards

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to host Haldi ceremony o
Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal's wedding is very much in the cards 

Sonakshi Sinha and beau Zaheer Iqbal, who are rumored to get into matrimony soon, will reportedly host a Haldi ceremony on June 20 in the attendance of only 50 guests.

While the couple planned to stay silent about their impending wedding, many of their celebrity friends have confirmed getting their wedding invite.

Recent reports also suggested that a Haldi ceremony is in the cards too.

An unnamed source told Hindustan Times, “The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi’s new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue.”

The source further quoted about the wedding, “Of course, they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big.”

The Heeramandi actress will be ditching yellows and pinks for the function to try something unconventional.

It is pertinent to note that the soon-to-be married pair want to keep their wedding as private as possible and have narrowed down on Shilpa Shetty's restaurant as their wedding venue. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports

Mathira says Humayun Saeed is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan'

Mathira says Humayun Saeed is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan'

Real reason behind Joe Alwyn breaking silence on Taylor Swift breakup after one year

Real reason behind Joe Alwyn breaking silence on Taylor Swift breakup after one year
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'

Entertainment News

Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Mathira says Humayun Saeed is the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan'
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Real reason behind Joe Alwyn breaking silence on Taylor Swift breakup after one year
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Ariana Grande reveals intentional 'voice change' in viral video
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Hania Aamir opens up about heartbreak: 'It contributes to your strength'
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
'House of the Dragon' star Olivia Cooke reveals 'Animalistic' scene cut from show
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Zara Noor Abbas' Eid photo dump melts hearts
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Swara Bhasker unveils first full picture of her baby girl
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Priyanka Chopra gets badly injured on sets of 'The Bluff'
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Billy Ray Cyrus levels a new charge against wife Firerose
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Kevin Costner sets record straight on Jewel dating rumors
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Britney Spears shares first post after Justin Timberlake arrest
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Aiman Khan gives Eid photo credits to her husband Muneeb Butt