Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce walk hand-in-hand for second NYC date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left fans swooning as they walk hand-in-hand for their second date night in New York.
On Thursday night, November 6, the newly engaged couple were spotted leaving Zero Bond after a dinner date in New York City.
For the second date night, The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker looked gorgous in a black top and black miniskirt, paired with black lace stockings and black leather boots.
On the other hand, the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end opted for an entirely reddish-brown corduroy set from his limited-edition American Eagle line in collaboration with his Tru Kolors Brand.
He looked draper in a full-zip mechanic jacket ($80) and relaxed corduroy cargo pant ($80).
After their date night pics hit the media, fans flooded social media, swooning over the couple.
A Swiftie wrote on X, “Aww they're so cute! Taylor's beaming and Travis looks smitten, can't wait to see more of this lovebirds"
Another praised the couple, "This is everything I've wanted! Travis is perfect for Taylor, he's got that tall, dark, and handsome thing going on."
"The way they're holding hands is giving me major couple goals. Travis is treating our girl right, I can tell,” a third noted.
To note, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August.