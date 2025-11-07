Entertainment

Journey's farewell tour marks grand goodbye in 2026

Journey's farewell tour tickets will be available from November 14 to enjoy the historical tour, with presales beginning November 11

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Journeys farewell tour marks grand goodbye in 2026
Journey's farewell tour marks grand goodbye in 2026

Iconic rock band Journey has announced their farewell Tour, a massive North American final run in 2026, marking the end of an iconic era.

The highly-anticipated tour is set to begin Final Frontier Tour on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and ending on July 2 in Laredo, Texas, the Don’t Stop Believin stars will rock with their phenomenal and electrifying performance in 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Journeys farewell tour marks grand goodbye in 2026

Founder Neal Schon, expressed gratitude towards fans for showering immense love throughout their journey, stating, "This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low."

The 71-year-old continued, “We’re pulling out all the stops with new production, the hits, deep cuts, and the energy — it’s a full-circle celebration.”

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain, stated, “It’s been an incredible ride. This tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together.”

Lead singer Arnel Pineda, said, “I’m honored to be part of this legacy. Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”

Tickets will be available from November 14 to enjoy the historical tour, with presales beginning November 11.

Fans are expecting classics like Someday Soon, Escape, Of a Lifetime, and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce walk hand-in-hand for second NYC date

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce walk hand-in-hand for second NYC date
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out again in New York for their second date night

Complete list of 2026 Grammy Nominations finally revealed

Complete list of 2026 Grammy Nominations finally revealed
Taylor Swift and Lily Allen mark absent from next year's Grammy Awards nominations

Kim Kardashian labels ‘All’s Fair’ as ‘critically acclaimed show of year'

Kim Kardashian labels ‘All’s Fair’ as ‘critically acclaimed show of year'
Kim Kardashian mocks harsh critics over her show 'All's Fair'

Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga to dominate 2026 Grammy nominations

Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga to dominate 2026 Grammy nominations
The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in February next year

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour address each other after explosive claims

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour address each other after explosive claims
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown talk about their relationship at 'Stranger Things' final season premire

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on 'fatherhood' after Kylie Jenner snub

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on 'fatherhood' after Kylie Jenner snub
The 'Wonka' star and 'The Kardashians' actress have been romantically linked since 2023

'Jesus Christ Superstar' leading cast revealed at The London Palladium

'Jesus Christ Superstar' leading cast revealed at The London Palladium
'Jesus Christ Superstar' production will reveal the cast members in the near future, promising 'some very fun plans'

Taylor Swift, Huge Jackman become potential witnesses in Blake-Justin trial

Taylor Swift, Huge Jackman become potential witnesses in Blake-Justin trial
Blake Lively's witness list for trial against Justin Baldoni also includes Gigi Hadid, Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds, Colleen Hoover

Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss

Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet intensifies her high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni with a brand-new lawsuit

Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken

Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken
Brooklyn Beckham’s snub of dad David over his knighthood honour deepens family rift

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama
The 'Euphoria' star, who is currently enjoying the rumored romance with Scooter Braun shared how she copes with the scrutiny

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’
The 'Dark Horse' singer released her first single since ending her nine-year relationship with the 'Troy' star