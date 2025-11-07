Journey's farewell tour marks grand goodbye in 2026

Iconic rock band Journey has announced their farewell Tour, a massive North American final run in 2026, marking the end of an iconic era.
The highly-anticipated tour is set to begin Final Frontier Tour on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and ending on July 2 in Laredo, Texas, the Don’t Stop Believin stars will rock with their phenomenal and electrifying performance in 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
Founder Neal Schon, expressed gratitude towards fans for showering immense love throughout their journey, stating, "This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low."
The 71-year-old continued, “We’re pulling out all the stops with new production, the hits, deep cuts, and the energy — it’s a full-circle celebration.”
Keyboardist Jonathan Cain, stated, “It’s been an incredible ride. This tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together.”
Lead singer Arnel Pineda, said, “I’m honored to be part of this legacy. Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”
Tickets will be available from November 14 to enjoy the historical tour, with presales beginning November 11.
Fans are expecting classics like Someday Soon, Escape, Of a Lifetime, and more.