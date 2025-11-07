Entertainment

Complete list of 2026 Grammy Nominations finally revealed

Taylor Swift and Lily Allen mark absent from next year's Grammy Awards nominations

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
The Grammy Awards organizers have finally revealed the complete list of nominations for next year's ceremony.

On Friday, November 7, the Recording Academy announced the full list of nominations for the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards, which will return once again in Los Angeles, airing live from Crypto.com Arena on February 1st, 2026.

Notably, Kendrick Lamar secured the most nominations with nine, Lady Gaga and producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff.

However, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas and Sabrina Carpenter each nabbed six and several artists earned five, including Doechii, SZA, writer-producer Andrew Watt, Tyler, the Creator, Clipse, Pusha T & and Malice.

In addition to these artists, Taylor Swift and Lily Allen are absent from the list this year; however, that is because their projects were released after the eligibility window, which is from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025.

According to People, the winners will be announced in February next year.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Record of the Year

DtMF, Bad Bunny

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety, Doechii

WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway, Chappell Roan

APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

SWAG, Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM, Lady Gaga

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

MUTT, Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year

Abracadabra, Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Anxiety, Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

APT., Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

DtMF, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich,, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"], EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Luther, Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew, Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

Manchild, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES, Justin Bieber

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Disease, Lady Gaga

The Subway, Chappell Roan

Messy, Lola Young

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG, Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM, Lady Gaga

I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims

Best Rock Album

private music, Deftones

I quit, HAIM

From Zero, Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile

Idols, YUNGBLUD

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror, Dream Theater

Lachryma, Ghost

Emergence, Sleep Token

Soft Spine, Spiritbox

BIRDS, Turnstile

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS, GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly, JID

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator

Best R&B Album

BELOVED, GIVĒON

Why Not More?, Coco Jones

The Crown, Ledisi

Escape Room, Teyana Taylor

MUTT, Leon Thomas

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day, Charley Crockett

American Romance, Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World, Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price

Ain't In It For My Health, Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert

Best Música Urbana Album

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

Mixteip, J Balvin

FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado, Feid

NAIKI, Nicki Nicole

EUB DELUXE, Trueno

SINFÓNICO (En Vivo), Yandel

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

MALA MÍA, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene, Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos, Paola Jara

Palabra De To's (Seca), Carín León

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo), Bobby Pulido

Best African Music Performance

Love, Burna Boy

With You, Davido Featuring Omah Lay

Hope & Love, Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

Gimme Dat, Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

PUSH 2 START, Tyla

Best Song Written for Visual Media

As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From "TRON: Ares"], Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"], EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

I Lied to You [From "Sinners"], Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

Never Too Late [From "Elton John: Never Too Late"], Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

Pale, Pale Moon [From "Sinners"], Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

Sinners [From "Sinners"], Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Best Music Film

Devo, Devo, Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers

Live At The Royal Albert Hall, RAYE, Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers

Relentless, Diane Warren, Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers

Music By John Williams, John Williams, Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

Piece By Piece, Pharrell Williams, Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers 

