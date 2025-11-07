Complete list of 2026 Grammy Nominations finally revealed 

The Grammy Awards organizers have finally revealed the complete list of nominations for next year's ceremony.
On Friday, November 7, the Recording Academy announced the full list of nominations for the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards, which will return once again in Los Angeles, airing live from Crypto.com Arena on February 1st, 2026.
Notably, Kendrick Lamar secured the most nominations with nine, Lady Gaga and producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff.
However, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas and Sabrina Carpenter each nabbed six and several artists earned five, including Doechii, SZA, writer-producer Andrew Watt, Tyler, the Creator, Clipse, Pusha T & and Malice.
In addition to these artists, Taylor Swift and Lily Allen are absent from the list this year; however, that is because their projects were released after the eligibility window, which is from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025.
According to People, the winners will be announced in February next year.
Here is the complete list of nominations:
Record of the Year
DtMF, Bad Bunny
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety, Doechii
WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish
Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA
The Subway, Chappell Roan
APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
SWAG, Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
MUTT, Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Song of the Year
Abracadabra, Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Anxiety, Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
APT., Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
DtMF, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich,, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"], EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Luther, Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew, Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
Manchild, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
DAISIES, Justin Bieber
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Disease, Lady Gaga
The Subway, Chappell Roan
Messy, Lola Young
Best Pop Vocal Album
SWAG, Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims
Best Rock Album
private music, Deftones
I quit, HAIM
From Zero, Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile
Idols, YUNGBLUD
Best Metal Performance
Night Terror, Dream Theater
Lachryma, Ghost
Emergence, Sleep Token
Soft Spine, Spiritbox
BIRDS, Turnstile
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS, GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly, JID
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Best R&B Album
BELOVED, GIVĒON
Why Not More?, Coco Jones
The Crown, Ledisi
Escape Room, Teyana Taylor
MUTT, Leon Thomas
Best Musical Theater Album
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar A Day, Charley Crockett
American Romance, Lukas Nelson
Oh What A Beautiful World, Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price
Ain't In It For My Health, Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers
Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert
Best Música Urbana Album
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
Mixteip, J Balvin
FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado, Feid
NAIKI, Nicki Nicole
EUB DELUXE, Trueno
SINFÓNICO (En Vivo), Yandel
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
MALA MÍA, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
Y Lo Que Viene, Grupo Frontera
Sin Rodeos, Paola Jara
Palabra De To's (Seca), Carín León
Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo), Bobby Pulido
Best African Music Performance
Love, Burna Boy
With You, Davido Featuring Omah Lay
Hope & Love, Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
Gimme Dat, Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
PUSH 2 START, Tyla
Best Song Written for Visual Media
As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From "TRON: Ares"], Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"], EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
I Lied to You [From "Sinners"], Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
Never Too Late [From "Elton John: Never Too Late"], Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
Pale, Pale Moon [From "Sinners"], Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
Sinners [From "Sinners"], Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Best Music Film
Devo, Devo, Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers
Live At The Royal Albert Hall, RAYE, Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers
Relentless, Diane Warren, Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers
Music By John Williams, John Williams, Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers
Piece By Piece, Pharrell Williams, Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers