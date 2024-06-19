Entertainment

Real reason behind Joe Alwyn breaking silence on Taylor Swift breakup after one year

  by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Joe Alwyn has reportedly felt forced to broke his silence over his breakup with Taylor Swift.

As reported by Daily Mail, a source close to Alwyn has revealed that why the actor has finally addressed his highly publicized breakup with Swift after one year.

“Joe wanted to get this over with once and for all so he can move forward with his life and his career. He never wanted to say anything and was hoping it would all blow over, but it hasn't,” the insider told the outlet.

Referring to the Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, they noted, “Taylor has made a fortune off their breakup by forming an entire album around it. Meanwhile he has been cast as "Taylor's ex."'

The source also revealed that the constant media attention became too much to ignore for Joe, especially during his promotional tour for film, Kinds of Kindness.

“Joe has moved on and is doing promotional work for his films and upcoming projects, so he decided he needed to get this out to move forward. He wants to be asked about his films, not about Taylor,” they stated.

As per the insider, “it became depressing and emotionally draining” for Joe.

“He does not want to discuss this anymore, but he knew that if he didn't say anything, it would go on indefinitely. Swifties never let anything die.” he concluded.

To note, Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift started dating in May 2017 and broke up after six years in April 2023.

