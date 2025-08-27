Home / Entertainment

Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit

'Dark Horse; singer appeared in court to testify in the ongoing legal battle over the purchase of her $15 million mansion

Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit
Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit

Katy Perry has spoken out amid her ongoing property battle, declaring she wants “justice” as the dispute with the elderly former owner of her $15 million Santa Barbara estate heads back to court.

The Dark Horse singer appeared in court to testify in the ongoing legal battle over the purchase of her $15 million mansion.

On Tuesday, August 26, Perry testified remotely in a Los Angeles court, facing questions over her 2020 purchase of the California estate.

According to courts documents obtained by PEOPLE, Perry, 40, and Orlando Bloom purchased the 1930s Montecito mansion from entrepreneur Carl Westcott for $15 million.

However, Westcott — who was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease in 2015 — sought to cancel the contract, claiming he "lacked capacity" to sign it.

The founder of 1-800-Flowers then filed a lawsuit against Perry's business manager in August 2020.

At a recent testification, Westcott’s attorney, Andrew J. Thomas, questioned Perry about what she has to gain from the litigation.

“Justice,” she simply replied.

But Thomas asked, “How about money?”

“I stand to lose money if it doesn’t work in my favor,” she said.

She was asked if she had a financial stake in the case, and Perry confirmed, citing potential lost money, legal fees, and rental income.

To note, Perry and Bloom originally purchased the property for the upbringing of their daughter, Daisy.

You Might Like:

Victoria Beckham reacts to Nicola Peltz pal's scathing rant against Beckhams

Victoria Beckham reacts to Nicola Peltz pal's scathing rant against Beckhams
Nicola Peltz's friend Rebecca made shocking remarks about Beckham family on Instagram

Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis

Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis
The 'Love Story' singer and the NFL star announced their engagement with dreamy proposal photos on Tuesday

Taylor Lautner breaks silence with sweet nod to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Taylor Lautner breaks silence with sweet nod to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a romantic post

BTS' Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video

BTS' Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video
Song Da-eun and Jimin have been facing dating rumors since 2022

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 trailer unleashes more chaos

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 trailer unleashes more chaos
‘Alice in Borderland’ stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura and Ayaka Miyoshi

Travis Kelce takes traditional step before proposing to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce takes traditional step before proposing to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set the internet on fire with their dreamy engagement announcement on Instagram

Zoë Kravitz reunites with Austin Butler after Harry Styles romance rumors

Zoë Kravitz reunites with Austin Butler after Harry Styles romance rumors
Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz will next appear together in their upcoming movie 'Caught Stealing'

Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement
Travis Kelce collaborates with American Eagle for a limited-edition product drop after announcing engagement

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers
The 'Game of Thrones' actress reflected on how social media obsession once negatively affected her well-being

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home
Travis Kelce received proposal advice from his father before engagement with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release
The 'Taste' singer will drop her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend,' in August this year

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other back in September 2023