Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit

Katy Perry has spoken out amid her ongoing property battle, declaring she wants “justice” as the dispute with the elderly former owner of her $15 million Santa Barbara estate heads back to court.
The Dark Horse singer appeared in court to testify in the ongoing legal battle over the purchase of her $15 million mansion.
On Tuesday, August 26, Perry testified remotely in a Los Angeles court, facing questions over her 2020 purchase of the California estate.
According to courts documents obtained by PEOPLE, Perry, 40, and Orlando Bloom purchased the 1930s Montecito mansion from entrepreneur Carl Westcott for $15 million.
However, Westcott — who was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease in 2015 — sought to cancel the contract, claiming he "lacked capacity" to sign it.
The founder of 1-800-Flowers then filed a lawsuit against Perry's business manager in August 2020.
At a recent testification, Westcott’s attorney, Andrew J. Thomas, questioned Perry about what she has to gain from the litigation.
“Justice,” she simply replied.
But Thomas asked, “How about money?”
“I stand to lose money if it doesn’t work in my favor,” she said.
She was asked if she had a financial stake in the case, and Perry confirmed, citing potential lost money, legal fees, and rental income.
To note, Perry and Bloom originally purchased the property for the upbringing of their daughter, Daisy.