Taylor Swift’s engagement display featured 2,000+ flowers: Reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post

Taylor Swift’s dreamy engagement celebration with Travis Kelce was adorned with over 2,000 flowers, an opulent display that experts estimate could have cost as much as $38,000.

Soon after the Lover singer and the NFL star dropped the adorable yet dreamy snaps of their engagement, the fans flocked to social media to swoon over all the flowers and decor.

As per PEOPLE, it is revealed that the cost of magical decor amounted up to $38,000.

Ashley Greer — a florist and owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers, who worked on the Obama White House Christmas trees, revealed the estimated cost, including the types of flowers used in the decor.

She described the scene as an "enchanted garden,” disclosing a number of flowers that were used for the arrangements.

“Pulling imagery from so many of [Swift’s] songs, a magical garden scene is constructed amidst August forest trees,” noting that willow, ivy and roses were all used for the setup.

An expert shared that achieving the look required over 2,000 blooms, including 1,200 roses and at least 1,000 other flowers, along with an estimated 800 pounds of greenery.

Greer described the 20-foot domed arboretum draped in vines, roses, lilies, and candles, noting such a structure typically costs $18,000 to $30,000.

In the photos, two large concrete planters are filled with “limelight hydrangea, secret garden roses, delphinium and pink surprise lilies.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 with a joint Instagram post featuring photos from the flower-filled garden proposal.

